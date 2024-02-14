WAF to distribute more water tanks

The Water Authority of Fiji is working on processing the applications they have received for the water tank subsidy.

Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan says last year they received a total of 32,000 applications of which 18,000 have received the tanks.

However, Dr Chanan says they are yet to examine 14,000 applications

WAF CEO Dr. Amit Chanan

He adds that WAF has allocated a budget for this initiative.

“The program involves verification on the side to look at the tank base and make sure the downpipe and the guttering and connections are in place. So we are going through the rest of the applications. We already have five provisions for the tanks in place, and the rest of the applications will be processed in due course.”

Dr. Chanan also states that applications are thoroughly examined to ensure they are distributed to those in need.