Vunika farmers hope for action on floodgates

Saltwater intrusion and waterlogging remain continuous challenges for farmers in Vunika, outside Labasa town.

Speaking to FBC News, farmer Mohammed Ali shared the difficulties they face, which have negatively impacted their cane farms for years.

These issues have left the land idle, reducing cane productivity in the area as the water level continues to rise.

Article continues after advertisement

He is urging the Ministry responsible for drainage to address the impact of seawater and freshwater intrusion on farms or other alternative practices that could assist farmers.

“They need to fix the floodgate. When the sea floods into the river, the water shouldn’t come into our farms. If the water level lowers after heavy rain, farming will be possible. Currently, around 10 leases are idle; nobody is planting or cultivating.”

Ali says on a dry season the water level needs to remain low while on the rainy season more rainwater is present, which is good for the plants growth.

This practice will depend entirely on operational flood gates for low-lying areas like Vunika.

Meanwhile, Ali has been exploring alternative agricultural practices like rice farming, which has been a success.