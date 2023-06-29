Voss allowed to travel to London

Shaenaz Voss

Fiji Airways Former Executive General Corporate Affairs, Shaenaz Voss has been allowed to travel to London to visit her terminally ill brother.

Voss appeared in the Nausori Magistrates Court as she applied for bail variation.

She has been ordered to deposit a fine of $5, 000.

Article continues after advertisement

Her stop departure order will be lifted and her passport will be released while her brother who is one of her sureties will provide his passport as a security until her return.

Voss is charged with one count of failure to comply with the requirements of the Operator’s Airline Security Programme.

It is alleged that on 8th October 2018, at Nausori Airport in the Central Division being the Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Link, Voss failed to comply with the requirements of the Fiji Link Operations Airline Security program on board domestic flight FJ 32.

The 63-year-old had earlier pleaded not guilty to her charge.

The matter has been adjourned to 7th August for further disclosures.