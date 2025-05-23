Vosarogo assures no forced acquisition

Filimoni Vosarogo

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo moves to clear the air around the Government’s decision to reintroduce the Freehold Buy Back Scheme 3.0, stressing that it is not a forced land acquisition but a mutual agreement process designed to empower iTaukei landowners and protect investor confidence.

The Cabinet approves the reintroduction of the landmark Freehold Buy Back Scheme, dubbed Buy Back Scheme 3.0, on Tuesday.

According to Cabinet, this renewed initiative enables eligible iTaukei landowning units (LOUs) to reclaim ancestral lands that were alienated during the colonial period and sold as freehold property.

Vosarogo says these are not forced takeovers, but rather opportunities for traditional landowners to reclaim land when a freeholder is willing to sell often due to relocation plans or business reasons.

He explains that the government is acting only as a facilitator.

“Once that relationship is established government will come in, verify that that’s the case and does the valuation and calculates how the money that government is going to spend could be repaid back and assist them if they have to. Then we will purchase the land from the freehold title holder.”

The Minister also dismisses speculation that the scheme could damage investor confidence in Fiji’s land market.

The Lands Minister confirms that 10 parcels of land have already been verified under the new phase, with another 11 under negotiation between current title holders and traditional owners.

He adds this structure not only allows iTaukei landowners to regain control of their land, but also empowers them to put it to productive use, especially in agriculture or small-scale enterprises that generate income and contribute to rural development.

