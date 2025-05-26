VONU & MES champion turtle conservation

As part of its long-standing commitment to marine conservation, VONU has reaffirmed its support to Mamanuca Environment Society as they marked World Turtle Day last Friday.

To mark the day, an ocean conservation awareness event was held at Castaway Island focused on the protection of Fiji’s endangered sea turtles.

Named after the Vonu Dina, the Fijian term for sea turtle, VONU has for several years supported MES and its Sea Turtle Conservation Project.

This program is dedicated to the monitoring of nesting turtles, education of island communities, and promotion of responsible marine tourism across the Mamanuca Islands.

The celebration included marine education sessions, beach clean-ups, and conservation awareness activities, bringing together resort staff and guests to participate in environmental action.

MES Project Manager, Marica Vakacola, says the Vonu Dina is a treasured part of the ecosystem.

Vakacola says through the ongoing partnership with VONU, they’re able to keep vital conservation work going, not just during big events, but throughout the year in communities across the Mamanucas.

The relationship between VONU and MES has been built on consistent support.

World Turtle Day is a reminder of the challenges marine life continues to face, but also of the power of collaboration – between communities, conservationists, and businesses that choose to act with purpose.

