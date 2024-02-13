Volatabu acknowledges Police for prompt action

Drug Free World Founder Kalesi Volatabu has acknowledged the Police for their intensified operations and prompt action in seizing methamphetamine.

So far this year, the force has carried out two major drug busts with the seizure of more than four tonnes of methamphetamine, while over the weekend, the force arrested four individuals in separate drug busts.

Volatabu believes that there are a lot of misconceptions with regards to drugs.

She adds that it is vital to understand the root causes and the triggers of drug use.

“Drugs on its own is a complex topic. You need to delve back and say what were the triggers and what made that person use drugs in the first place. Because you just can’t wake up and use it.”

Volatabu says the abuse of drugs by Fijians of various ages, genders, and socio-economic backgrounds highlights the severity of the issue.

She adds that the solutions to a drug-free Fiji need to be people-centred, people-based, and people-owned.