Vodafone Fiji donates $10,000 to Fiji Cancer Society

Vodafone Fiji has presented a cheque worth $10,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society, marking the successful conclusion of its Pinktober and Movember campaigns.

The generous donation will help the Society continue its efforts to raise awareness, promote prevention, and assist cancer treatment in Fiji.

The funds were raised through a series of events arranged by Vodafone Fiji between October and November, with significant community engagement.

Vodafone Fiji’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Moureen Chand, stated that the company is honoured to assist the Fiji Cancer Society provide crucial services to those affected.

She says their Pinktober and Movember campaigns have demonstrated the incredible impact that can be achieved through community and corporate collaboration.

Vodafone Fiji’s support for the Fiji Cancer Society is part of the company’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility.

The company’s initiatives aim to create a positive social impact while fostering a healthier and more informed community.

Vodafone Fiji has been a proud sponsor of the Fiji Cancer Society for many years, and it is eager to keep up its efforts to significantly improve the lives of cancer patients.

The partnership is a prime example of how corporate engagement can have a tangible impact on the resolution of critical health issues, particularly cancer, which continues to impact numerous families nationwide.