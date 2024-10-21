Vocea raises alarm on drug abuse impact

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Jovesa Vocea, has expressed grave concerns about the rising impact of drug abuse on the province of Serua.

Vocea says this is a major obstacle to social and economic development.

He stressed the need for collective action during his address at the official opening of the 2024 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty event held in Galoa Village.

The theme for this year’s International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is “Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment: Acting Together for Just, Peaceful, and Inclusive Societies.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Vocea linked the theme to the rising drug-related challenges in Serua, stressing that drug abuse has far-reaching consequences on the well-being and future of local communities.

“Drugs continue to be a deterring factor of development in our society, and this affects our young boys and girls. Statistics reveal that in the last two years, there were 2 cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and 1 case of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs in the province of Serua.”

Vocea adds that drug abuse not only disrupts the lives of individuals but also escalates other social issues.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“We need to be vigilant and strengthen our awareness of the impact of drugs, as this will lead to increasing social issues such as the increase in crime, domestic violence, rape, and the spread of HIV and AIDS. The Ministry of Health is taking the lead in combating health-related issues in our province, in particular, HIV, as according to our data, there are a total of 11 active reported cases in our province.”

Vocea is also urging for open dialogue, shared best practices, and collaborative efforts to create a collective movement aimed at eradicating poverty and drug abuse.