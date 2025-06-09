Vision Investment post record growth

file photo

Vision Investments Limited has delivered robust financial results for last year.

According to the company, this was driven by growth across its diversified business portfolio.

Acting Chief Executive Niraj Bhartu said revenue rose 12.2 percent to $223.5 million, with net profit after tax reaching $15.3 million despite inflation and labor shortages. He added net operating cash flow jumped nearly fourfold to $27.1 million, thanks to stronger working capital management.

Bhartu noted total assets climbed to $295.8 million, up 16 percent, and shareholder equity increased to $134.6 million. Dividends were maintained at $0.10 per share, with earnings per share at $14.79.

The automotive and retail segments saw steady growth, with a new dealership in Nadi and a mega retail store in Labasa expanding the company’s footprint. The financial services arm grew through third-party lending and microfinance, while the fintech division posted strong remittance and foreign exchange activity.

Vision Energy led with large-scale renewable projects that displaced 187,000 gallons of diesel and generated three megawatts of solar power, equivalent to planting 41,600 trees.

Chairman Patel said the results highlight the company’s resilience and reaffirmed Vision Investments’ focus on innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation, with plans to expand its renewable energy operations across Fiji.

