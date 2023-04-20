Violence against women in Fiji rated the highest

[Source: Transcend Oceania/ Facebook]

Fiji has been identified as having one of the Pacific region’s highest rates of violence against women.

Adi Vasulevu Levu, Executive Director of Transcend Oceania, has stated that violent behavior in Pacific men is frequently the result of generational influence within hierarchical cultures.

According to the Director, involving men and boys in discussions about how to prevent violence against women and girls is a critical strategy for addressing this issue.

Levu also emphasized that children should be taught at home on the issue of violence against women.