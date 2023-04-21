Violence against children can be eliminated

[File Photo]

There are high probability of changing traditional mindset of disciplining a child in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by participants of the Transcend Oceania: Man and Boys Engagement in violence prevention workshop.

Jone Wesele says the best way forward about this issue is having more dialogue and discussion and practicing a positive approach in disciplining children.

“You call a person or you call a child and tell them what is wrong rather than lifting your hands on small things, smacking a child, pinching, slap on the head. No, that’s need to change”

Wesele adds though it’s going to take time to completely transform that traditionally and culture associated idea.

He says a more relevant workshop and grassroots level awareness is required to help address the issues of violence against children in Fiji.