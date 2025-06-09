Villages and schools join fight for mangrove conservation

[Photo: FILE]

The MACBLUE Project, supported by the German International Cooperation, is helping villages, communities and schools protect mangroves.

The initiative focuses on conservation and sustainable management of these vital ecosystems.

It also raises awareness about the importance of mangrove planting.

Article continues after advertisement

MACBLUE Project Director Raphael Linzatti says the project empowers landowners to take the lead in protecting their ecosystems.

The project promotes community-led conservation.

“Our project is to support Fiji and the conservation of the natural habitat and we try to do environmental education”

Linzatti says now is the right time for landowners to act, rather than wait for others to take the initiative.

The MACBLUE Project engages communities and students in mangrove conservation using sustainable and traditional methods.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.