Villagers rally to repair footbridge

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Villagers of Naqarawai in the interior of Namosi, have taken a proactive approach to address a long-standing issue concerning the safety of their footbridge.

With close to 300 villagers, including over 50 schoolchildren, relying on the bridge for daily commutes, its deteriorating condition had become a matter of urgent concern.

Naqarawai Village Headman Atonio Nemani claims that when help was not forthcoming, the locals stepped up to solve the problem on their own.

The village headman highlights that the Chinese government provided financial support for the footbridge’s repairs, for which they are extremely grateful.

“We are extremely appreciative that the Chinese government has offered to help us with the repairs—something we never would have imagined happening.”

President of the women’s group, Mereoni Drodroveivali, says children had to rely on bamboo rafts to cross the river to get to school due to the unsafe condition of the footbridge.

“As mothers, our greatest concern is for our kids. They may have to walk across the strong current to go to school during rainy weather.”

Naqarawai Villager Nasoni Lutunaliwa acknowledged that the sons of Naqarawai took responsibility for the repair, demonstrating the community’s self-reliance and unity.

“The villagers decided to fix the bridge, but we told the military engineers we would handle the repairs ourselves, which was difficult for them to embrace.”

The proactive approach taken by the villagers of Naqarawai serves as an example of community-led action in addressing critical infrastructure needs.