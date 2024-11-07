Victims urged to report image-based abuse

The Online Safety Commission has condemned the acts of uploading intimate videos and photos featuring individuals without their consent on social media.

This after the commission was made aware that several social media accounts had been uploading intimate videos and photos without people’s consent.

The OSC is urging members of the public who are being victimized by such abuse to lodge their complaints as soon as possible.

The commission clarifies that the posting of intimate materials featuring other people is classified as image-based abuse.

OSC says that it can only take action to remove such content from social media platforms once a formal complaint has been lodged by the victims featured in the content.

After receiving a complaint, the commission will analyze the situation and discuss the matter with the victim.

The commission will then contact the relevant social media platform to request the removal of the content.

The OSC encourages people to reach out, emphasizing that its goal is to help and support those targeted by such abusive acts.