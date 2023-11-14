Vessel owners urged to cease operation

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has advised vessels of 15m and less to cease operation from this morning.

The MSAF is reminding vessel owners to consider the experience and responsibility of Captains of larger vessels that can make qualified calls during adverse weather.

However, MSAF says all services are cancelled.

It further adds that any vessel still operating in the marine area would have been returning to berth in safe spaces and would most probably be without passengers by then.