Vatuba tribe questions compensation payments

Aisea Burelevu - Spokesperson for the landowners

The Monasavu landowning community, including the Mataqali Vatuba, is dissatisfied with how compensation payments for land used in the Monasavu Hydro Dam catchment area are being managed.

He has questioned the fairness and transparency of the process.

Aisea Burelevu, spokesperson for the landowners, says the total compensation was $52.8 million, but $5 million (approximately 10%) was taken upfront by the negotiator and lawyer Isireli Fa.

Article continues after advertisement

The remainder is to be paid to landowners every six months over a 99-year period.

Burelevu claims the amounts received are alarmingly low.

“For example, members of Mataqali Vatuba, which owns 2,457.65 acres, receive only $34.08 per payment cycle. After a $10 cheque fee and $1.05 VAT deduction, each member gets just $22.58 every six months.”

Historically, the landowners received a lump-sum settlement to resolve claims against Energy Fiji Limited, but the land was not formally leased or sold, allowing continued traditional use.

Despite the $52.8 million figure, many landowners feel they have seen little benefit, with fees and taxes further reducing payments.

Lawyer Fa says they are following the court’s judgment, which allocated $5 million to him as a deposit and outlined a payment schedule starting with $9 million initially, then $4 million annually, decreasing in later years.

The Monasavu case remains a key example in discussions on land rights, compensation, and the responsibilities of government and negotiators to ensure fair outcomes for indigenous landowners.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.