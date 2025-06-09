Vanuaso cooperatives strengthen governance

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Cooperatives in Tikina Vanuaso, in Gau, have enhanced their governance and management skills following a three-day Cooperative Management training held at Vanuaso Village.

Proposed Kaivunimoli Cooperative representative Semesa Tuibua said the training exceeded expectations and will guide their early growth.

Miramira ni Savuralele Cooperative member Tirisa Maibau said the sessions clarified member roles, record-keeping and the importance of by-laws.

District Officer Gau Iliseva Salabogi praised the strong participation, especially from women-led groups, and confirmed that three new cooperatives have been established in the district recently.

Vanuaso Women’s Cooperative member Makereta Ledua said the training motivated them to expand their small shop into wholesale trading.

Salabogi described the program as a positive step toward building stronger and more sustainable cooperatives in Vanuaso.

