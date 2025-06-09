Vanuabalavu expo sparks economic buzz

The Women’s and Agriculture Expo held in Lomolomo, Vanuabalavu, Lau has brought new energy to the island’s economy.

The event brought together over 10 villages from across the island, including participants from Cikobia and Tuvuca.

Organized by the Vanuabalavu Day Committee, the expo focused on strengthening livelihoods through traditional skills and small business ventures.

Committee member Tomi Finau said the event was a great opportunity for women to showcase their talents and earn an income.

Handicrafts such as woven mats, crochet, knitting, scented coconut oil, and local delicacies like vakasakera were among the popular items on sale.

More than 50 women took part in the expo.

According to Finau, many were excited to have their work featured in the media, as it gave them wider exposure.

He also pointed out that people from Lau are hardworking and active, and events like these help them tap into local and international markets.

Businesses also joined the expo to offer support.

Hardware company RC Manubhai sold supplies and delivered orders on-site.

Merchant Finance provided advice to villagers on how to grow and invest in small businesses.

The turnout from the Vanuabalavu community was strong.

Many came to show support and buy locally made products.

The two-day event ended today.

The Bose Vanua is expected to take place tomorrow in Lomolomo.

