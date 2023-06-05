Vanua Levu development project to commence this year

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says a lot of negotiations have been carried out on the Vanua Levu tourism development project.

The Finance Minister says they had a number of discussions on tourism with people throughout the country.

“The implementation plan is ready and it’s almost certain now that it will be signed probably after the budget and project should begin later this year. “

The Tourism Development Programme is funded by the World Bank, valued at over $120 million, and includes the upgrading of airports in Labasa and Savusavu.

The project aims to support sustainable tourism development and is expected to generate significant environmental benefits.