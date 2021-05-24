Home

News

Values learnt from ancestors maintained

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 20, 2021 7:54 am
Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar [Source: Fijian Government]

The sixth generation of the Indian diaspora born in Fiji continues to maintain the values that were passed from their ancestors.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar during the virtual conference on leveraging the Soft Power of India, organized by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

Akbar says the presence of rich tradition and culture today testifies to the strong foundation ancestors have laid over the past decades.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the current generation of the Indian diaspora makes up at least 40 percent of the Fijian population, which has declined over the years due to migration.

“I wear my sari proudly, knowing that it represents our history and culture and that when I speak as Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation nationally, regionally and internationally, I represent women in leadership and symbolically represent Indian women in leadership.”

Akbar proudly says the Indian diaspora in today’s Fijian community is presented with equal rights and citizenry through the 2013 Fijian constitution.

She thanked the Government of India through the Indian High Commission in Fiji for its unwavering support and look forward to cementing those good relations in years to come.

