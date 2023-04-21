Vakatatabu project launched

A $7m “Vakatatabu” project has been launched which aims at incorporating indigenous knowledge and culture into Pacific development.

This is a joint initiative by the Pacific Theological College, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the Pacific Conference of churches.

Rev. Dr Tafue Lusama from the Institute for Climate Indigenous Knowledge confirms traditional knowledge is often disregarded when it comes to conflict solutions and development in the Pacific.

“The Pacific Theological College is trying to revive in the minds of our elders and our people including our young people the value and importance of indigenous knowledge that we have.”

This project will also help address critical issues such as non-communicable diseases, poverty, and mental health wellness in itaukei villages.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has also praised the project for its potential to preserve Fijian culture and traditions at grassroot level.

18 villages from nine provinces will be participating in this three-year project, with the hope that it will eventually expand to other provinces and urban centers.