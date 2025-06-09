'Vaka Forum Series' set to tackle waste crisis

[File Photo]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited are aligning their internal teams with the vision, messages, and solutions ahead of the Vaka Forum Series launch later this year.

Over the past few weeks, the two organizations have brought together their teams to align around a shared vision.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says this step-by-step process has ensured that every member of the organisation understands not only the scale of the waste management crisis but also their role in responding to it.

Deo says they want everyone to be on the same page before they invite external partners into dialogue through the Vaka Forum Series.

VAKA stands for Voices, Alliances, Knowledge, and Action – reflecting PRF’s mission to harness diverse voices, build strategic alliances, share knowledge, and drive coordinated action.

Deo adds that delivered as a series across different sectors and industries, the forums will foster inclusive dialogue and co-created solutions to address Fiji’s waste management crisis and advance circular models of development.

Two forums have already been confirmed for November and December 2025 with Tourism stakeholders and Municipal Councils, while a forum with Members of Parliament and Permanent Secretaries is expected early next year.

Discussions are also underway for further forums with International Partners, Ambassadors and High Commissioners, Universities, Civil Society Organisations, and Religious Organisations.

