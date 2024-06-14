Vacant chiefly titles and drug issues dominate council meeting

Serua Provincial Council meeting in Navutulevu Village

Nearly 50 percent of the chiefly titles in Serua remain vacant, a pressing issue highlighted during the Serua Provincial Council meeting held in Navutulevu Village.

The council emphasized the critical need to fill these positions to enhance the management of both villages and the province overall.

Senior Assistant Roko Tui Jona Dalaga highlighted the impact of these vacancies on decision-making and development within the province.

He adds that this is an issue that affects the province in terms of decision making and development.

In addition to the vacant chiefly titles, the council also addressed the growing concern over drug use among the province’s youth.

Dalaga noted that several workshops have been conducted to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug use.

The Province of Serua comprises 25 villages across four districts Nuku, Serua, Deuba, and Batiwai.

The council’s efforts aim to ensure better governance and community health by addressing these critical issues.