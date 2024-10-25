USP stands by grievance procedures

The University of the South Pacific says it has policies and procedures in place that provide a formal mechanism for addressing grievances related to student experiences at the university.

This statement comes in response to questions from FBC News regarding issues raised by students who protested at USP’s Laucala Campus yesterday.

While the students claim they have exhausted all available avenues to voice their concerns, USP maintains that students should use the proper internal processes to raise legitimate grievances.

Among the questions posed to USP were allegations that the Vice-Chancellor is overpaid and does not prioritize student interests.

It is also alleged that the USP Federal Office operates under the control of the Vice-Chancellor and that he is accompanied by security personnel on campus.

Further questions included concerns about outdated software and infrastructure at the Laucala Campus, with claims that they have not been upgraded.

Students have also alleged that requests for funding specific needs were denied.

Additionally, there are complaints that the Vice-Chancellor frequently travels and seldom resides in his official residence, despite recent renovations.

USP’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, is currently in Samoa attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.