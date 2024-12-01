USP reaffirms commitment to student safety

The University of the South Pacific stresses that their policies and procedures are routinely reviewed to ensure their effectiveness, relevance and compliance with laws and regulations.

The comment follows after a male student came forward to share troubling accounts of alleged sexual misconduct by a lecturer.

There are allegations that the lecturer sexually harassed more than 30 female students over the past three years.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking out on behalf of his female peers, the male student detailed instances of alleged harassment that reportedly left many female students feeling unsafe, intimidated, and unwilling to attend tutorial sessions or lectures.

While responding to questions on this by FBC News, the University says they conducted a thorough investigation in accordance with its policies and procedures, leading to the immediate suspension of the individual in question.

The University has expressed its ongoing dedication to providing support and guidance to those affected by the alleged incident, in line with its sexual harassment policy, which permits victims to seek redress through the Police or other law enforcement agencies.

It further says that to ensure that the University upholds the safety and well-being of students and staff, routine information sessions are scheduled to create awareness of the policies and procedures regarding sexual harassment.

It says these policies and procedures provide clear definitions of actions that constitutes sexual harassment, the procedures for handling complaints, the informal and formal complaint mechanisms available and the investigation process.

The university also assures that all complaints received and investigations undertaken are carried out in the strictest confidence and due diligence.

It says complainants and other affected students are advised and encouraged to utilize the on-campus counselling center that provides free and confidential counselling services.

USP says students have the option of choosing either individual or group counselling sessions conducted by highly experienced professionals adding that the trained counsellors also have a duty of care to report matters that would negatively affect a person’s wellbeing or the wellbeing of others.

It says this legal requirement is explained to all students in the first counselling session.

It also says that the university also operates a toll-free Helpline for Fiji students and those who also wish to engage external counselling services are free to do so and will be supported, where required, by the University.