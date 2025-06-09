Use local stories to break albinism myths: Kiran

[Source: BBC]

Fijians have been urged to use local stories and language to help people better understand albinism and end the stigma faced by children with the condition.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, made the call while speaking at the International Albinism Awareness Day event in Lautoka today.

Kiran says many children with albinism in Fiji still face teasing and name-calling, adding that this often stems from fear and misunderstanding, passed down through traditional beliefs and myths.

Article continues after advertisement



Sashi Kiran [File Photo]

She emphasizes that albinism is a natural, inherited condition that affects the production of melanin in the body, resulting in light skin, hair, and eye color, as well as poor eyesight.

Kiran stresses that albinism is not a curse, not contagious, and does not affect a child’s mind or growth.

The Minister has highlighted the importance of compassion and kindness, urging parents and teachers to lead by example and teach children to respect those who may look different.

“We must teach our children love, kindness, and compassion in all circumstances, especially if we meet somebody who is slightly different from us. But children learn from mimicking adult behavior. So it is important that we live the principle, we learn about it in our faith traditions as adults, and then only are able to share that with our children in our schools, in our homes.”

Kiran says Fiji is already taking strong steps through its Albinism Support Program, providing free sunscreen, glasses, and medical care, but says that real change starts in the home and community.

She says there are an estimated 700 people with albinism, and maybe only 200 seek help or medical assistance.

She says they need to get the regular care and protection from the Ministry of Health.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.