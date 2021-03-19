Usamate says storing water is crucial 

The Minister for Infrastructure today says Fijians must always be ready with at least two to three days storage of water.

Speaking in parliament Minister, Jone Usamate says this is part of consumer awareness by the Water Authority of Fiji.

He says during the cyclone season this is one exercise people are encouraged to participate in.

He says because cyclones affect infrastructures, water supply often drops and people must always store water.

Usamate says at the Waila and Tamavua treatment plant, there was a decrease from 5,292 megalitres to 4,872 megalitres between December to January because of damage to infrastructure.

The minister adds while there have been issues with supply, WAF continues to work on addressing these through various measures.