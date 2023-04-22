USAID provides grant for I-Hub Recycling program

[Source: Supplied]

Waste Recyclers Fiji Ltd and Pacific Recycling Foundation received a major boost in its efforts to reduce plastic waste.

This comes as the United States Agency for International Development through its Clean Cities, Blue Ocean Program awarded a grant to design and build I-Recycle Hub Bins to promote recycling practices in the capital city.

USAID Pacific Islands Senior Development Advisor Michael Glees says the grant signifies the agency’s dedication to remaining a collaborative partner of WRFL and PRF in testing innovative and land-based solutions to reduce plastic water and protect our oceans.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

WRFL Chief Executive Amitesh Deo says the I-Recycle Hub Bins will have three to five compartments that are labelled and colour-coordinated to specific recyclables to make them user-friendly.

He adds waste like paper and cardboard, plastics, tin and aluminium will have dedicated compartments and WRFL will collect the recyclables from the five bins and transport them to the recycling yard in Lami for further sorting and processing.

Deo says WRFL and PRF is grateful to USAID’s support to the I-Recycle Hub program and bringing to the forefront the concept and practice of recycling in Suva City.