USAID aims to increase women's participation in election

USAID Administrator Samantha Power [right]

The United States Agency for International Development will be working with the government of Fiji, political parties, and civil society to increase and improve women’s capacity to run for elections.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power says this is part of the $600,000 in technical assistance to train election officials in conducting their first municipal election since 2005.

She says they will also work with the media to counter misinformation and disinformation for voters.

“I’m pleased to announce that USAID will provide an additional $600,000 in technical assistance and training for Fiji’s local government officials so that they can implement reforms to boost the fairness, inclusiveness, credibility, and integrity of the local elections coming up, the first since 2005 and a very important milestone for this country.”

Power says USAID will also provide voter and civic education to communities, building on successful partnerships that increased democratic inclusion for Fijian voters, especially marginalized groups.

She says USAID aims to solidify Fiji’s growing reputation as a regional democratic role model and illustrate to its people that democracy delivers results that make a difference in people’s lives.