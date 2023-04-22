Urgent need to fix aging infrastructure in the transport sector

The aging infrastructure in the transport sector is a major concern.

While representing the thematic team on transport during the 2023 National Economic Summit, Mark Bog says all the departments in the sector have aged vessels, aeroplanes, and buses, and this needs to be urgently looked into.

Bog says there is a need to create financial support for the transition.

“We are not ageing; we are already past ageing; we are aged, so we really need to look for the finances to replace all those sectors.”

There is also a need for a number of pieces of legislation in the sector to be reviewed.

“The Maritime Transport Act of 2013 needs to be reviewed, the Sea Port Management Act needs to be reviewed, and for a change, let’s review them together with the people who are involved in the sector and particularly the private sector, which is actually impacted by these changes in the law.”

The team has suggested that the transportation sector have its own Ministry as it has been widely neglected all these years.

Technology is also an area where the sector needs sustainability to help it grow.