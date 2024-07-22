Urgent need for manpower in Cogea

The village of Cogea needs voluntary labour assistance and collaboration from the government and the people of Bua province to complete the relocation project currently led by the Fiji Council of Social Services.

Village headman, Rusiate Senicevuga, says there is a shortage of manpower to handle and transport raw materials, including cutting and carrying mahogany wood, gravel, and sand from the source to the main road, which is contributing to delays in the construction of homes.

He explains that even though it is a community-led project, the population in Cogea village has decreased as people have moved to other locations, leaving only eight villagers to volunteer for the project.

Meanwhile, FCOSS Director Vani Catanasiga confirms the need for government ministry collaboration, as loggers are currently using their own chainsaws and tools, which poses a challenge.

“The government does not contribute a single thing to this. We would appreciate their help because we have used some funds on logging timber, which was initially assured to us that they would help us with. So far they haven’t provided any help for this; the only help we’ve been getting is the facilitation and support of the iTaukei Affairs Ministry and officers from the Bua provincial council.”

The village of Cogea was first flooded in 1980, but 40 years later, in 2020, 18 homes were swept away by the current during TC Yasa, forcing the relocation of the people of Cogea.