Urgent need for infrastructural upgrades in schools

The Education Ministry highlights the dire need for infrastructural improvements in numerous schools, some of which have gone without repairs for over three decades.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca reveals that certain schools, despite being in poor condition, have only received cosmetic fixes like painting.

Kuruleca emphasizes the importance of rehabilitation projects aimed at enhancing the learning environment for both teachers and students.

“But if you sit, or the size of some of our children, or you have stomping in the classroom, or people run into the classroom and your wooden floors, they’re going to break. So all of that, you need to consider all of that.”



Selina Kuruleca

Kuruleca adds that the challenge lies in the limited funds allocated under the Free Education Grant.

To address this challenge, the Education Ministry is actively engaging with donor partners to secure additional funding for much-needed infrastructure upgrades.