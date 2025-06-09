Upgraded pump station boosts water flow and tourism support

[Source: Minister for Public Works/Facebook]

The new Vunikoka Pump Station in Savusavu will provide a reliable water supply to nearly 3,000 residents and surrounding villages.

The upgrade will help improve water flow to elevated areas and supporting the region’s growing population and tourism industry.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project strengthens water infrastructure resilience and ensures efficiency for the future.

“Water is life. It sustains our families, drives our economy, and secures our future. Today, with the commissioning of this upgraded pump station and customer service center, we are strengthening the very foundation of life for the people of Savusavu.”

Ro Filipe stresses that the project reflects strong collaboration between government teams, contractors, and local communities, reinforcing the critical role of water supply in sustaining families and economic growth.

