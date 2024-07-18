News

Unused reserve land causing rise in squatters

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 18, 2024 12:06 pm

In a bid to combat the increase in squatter settlements, the Suva City Council is trying to identify all vacant reserve land.

SCC Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says there are plans to clean up and carry out redevelopment on these reserve lands, to stop people from illegally occupying it.

Boseiwaqa says squatters are becoming a challenge in the city area and they are trying to address it effectively.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that concrete steps will be taken to stop further increases in informal settlements on vacant municipal land.

“So what we are planning now is to identify even putting the fence and planting trees in Suva and so forth. What we are doing is to identify all the vacant reserve land and once that is done we need to clean it up and have something in place.”

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo says if the municipalities are unable to utilize their reserve land they can surrender it to the ministry

Vosarogo adds all municipalities must maintain records of all reserve lands under their jurisdiction.

He stresses that these records should serve long-term community benefits.

Call for strict security detectors at Nabouwalu port

Landowners present submissions on Mining Act

TVET policy to fulfill industry needs

Small businesses key to economic growth: FRCS Chief

Unused reserve land causing rise in squatters

Vosarogo highlights government funding opportunities

FCS withdraws 19 personnel from peacekeeping training

Four admitted following separate road accidents

Rabuka meets Japanese PM ahead of PALM10 Summit

UNICEF Executive director visits Fiji

Nurse practitioner warns of untreated mini stroke dangers

Fourth place for Junior Bula Boys

Rowati looks forward to another great season

Instagram account of Dubai princess announces divorce

Pitt pushes back on Jolie's request in Miraval case.

Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

‘Shogun’ makes Emmys history

All Blacks named for Flying Fijians Test

Spain warns workers of heat risks

Angel City to top women's sports Value

Byrne makes few changes to the lineup against All Blacks

8 dead and others trapped after fire breaks out in China shopping mall

The Legend Of Prince Rama 'Ramayana' to have a grand cinema release.

Williams earns posthumous Emmy nomination for final role in ‘Feud’

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face trial by court-martial

Germany to halve military aid for Ukraine despite possible Trump White House

Baber backs Fiji

Liga gives credit where it's due

Plans to establish higher education institutions across 14 provinces

Fisheries officers seek immediate action on housing improvements

100 golfers expected to compete

Navua confident of good outing

New Department to focus on rights, safety, and care

USA smokes Serbia behind Steph Curry, dominant defense

Council highlights quality issues at some supermarket

New incentive to transform sugarcane farming

Speed camera to boost traffic operations

FICAC and FCS partner to enhance transparency

Blues strike late to claim epic State of Origin victory

Trump's VP pick Vance points to tough China policy

PM attends 10th Pacific Island Leaders meeting

UNDP and MoH launch $5.2m HIV/TB Programme

Biden pledges 'I am all in,' criticizes Trump on policy

Tiny Happy Valley hosts thousands of wildfire evacuees

Fijiana 7s settles in France

Ali urges government to address child abuse epidemic

Decisive actions needed against human trafficking

BOG tickets to be available online

'Struggling' Drag Race star takes a step back

MGM U17 qualifies for school IDC

Viseisei Village generates $10,000 monthly from tourism

Nabura eyes Fijian Drua Women's jersey for next season

Ali urges government to address child abuse epidemic

You won’t hear about climate change in ‘Twisters.’

Six foreign nationals found dead in Bangkok hotel, Thai PM orders probe

Government seeks province support in drug fight

Painting hidden for 400 years used as album cover

Torrential rains flood Toronto, causing power outages, traffic disruption

31 families awarded residential lots in Mokosoi

Trump rivals to pay tribute at GOP convention

Flying Fijians fine tune ahead of All Blacks clash

Rugby academy screening starts for Drua

Teenage pregnancies surge in rural communities

Power disruption hits Suva

Ranveer Singh's Rs. 5.59 Crore Rolex Outshines His Sabyasachi Kurta

Legislative drive against scams

Players to impress national coaches

Scheffler, DeChambeau loom over McIlroy bid for major redemption

Counterstroke advocates for more outreach and awareness

Wood replaces Anderson in England team for second test

MSG prioritizes child safety amid labor mobility

Effective management of natural resources

New UK government to set out plans in state opening of parliament

Port Denarau’s Pacific only clean marina status renewed

Five killed in violent anti-quota protests in Bangladesh

Draws out for BOG

NASA beams Missy Elliott song to Venus

One killed as Kenyan anti-government protests intensify again

Fiji Corrections and HRADC join forces

USP declines to comment on staff termination amid allegations

20 market vendor’s benefits from food training session

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 57, officials report

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look

Black's Band Cancels Tour Due to Backlash

French government resigns, acts as caretaker

Menendez Convicted in Corruption Trial

Young players are learning a lot says Byrne

Surge in injectable drug use

Vosarogo directs audit into payment system

Men’s 7s team focuses on individual skills

North sugar farmers receive government grants

12 overseas-based teams in tournament

I'll play as long as I can play and win, says Woods

Capacity building is critical: Dr Tukana

Housing Authority guarantee renewal welcomed

England qualify for Euro 2025, Sweden to playoffs

France reaffirms support to Fiji

Ministry of Youth and Sports joins Anti-Bribery Campaign

Loan agreement and review of Employment Policy endorsed

Nadakuitavuki holds bilateral talks with Chinese counterpart

Lightspeed Fiji overwhelmed with demand for Starlink

Fiji 7s focuses on their defensive plays

USP staff unions question termination of Dr. Osborne-Naikatini

Tim Robbins condemns drawing parallels between his ‘Bob Roberts’ film and Trump assassination attempt

Enhancing national child protection system vital

Suspected serial killer arrested after bodies discovered in Kenya quarry

Baby Bula boys named for OFC outing

Fiji Airports invests over $10m on new aerobridges

Fans urged to attend Vodafone Deans zone finals

Southgate resigns after England's Euro 2024 loss

PRB to focus on sustainable development

Nadal wins doubles in bastad ahead of Olympics

Climate change forces migration

Switzerland's Shaqiri retires from international football

Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira offers BOGO deal for July 15, 16; deets inside

Israel allows UN equipment amid Gaza lawlessness

NFA probes five recent residential fires

Cabinet approves amendment to infrastructure MOU

Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh arrested in Hyderabad drug bust

New Zealand heavyweight wrestling champion to fight in Whanganui

Zelenskiy plans November summit, urges Russian attendance

PRB to build 76 flats in Matavolivoli

Bail extended for Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem

BOG host qualifies despite DFPL position

Ministry targets rural and maritime farmers

Nakasi High ready to create history

Miami-Dade to review World Cup plans after Copa chaos

Alefsen calls for human rights focus in disaster interventions

Knicks sign G Cameron Payne to 1-year deal

Bob Dylan to bring 'phone-free' tour to Edinburgh

Trump nominates Vance as running mate

Tewa set for Olympics

Judge Dismisses Trump Documents Case

Stars give fans 'blast from past' at festival

Trial date for Bainimarama and Qiliho confirmed

NFP remembers Professor Baba's legacy of integrity and unity

Fiji joins PINCCER for economic collaboration

MSAF works on MOU to address maritime security

Fiji and Australia enhance defence cooperation

Officer caught smuggling drugs and phones

Kate Hudson on going from acting and music

Delhi lawyers strike over criminal law changes

Rodu praises players for gallant performance

Child drug use a concern

MGM U18 cautious of Nasinu Secondary

Study on labour mobility implications underway

NZ to offer cardiac care schemes to Fiji

Peaty's mum hopes Paris Olympics will be his last

France-Fiji bilateral relationship celebrated at Bastille Day

Five US women in tennis top 15

HECF looks at aligning TVET with higher education pathways

Funding from JICA approved for Fiji Airports

FCCC welcomes corporatization of WAF

LTA signs deal for staff exchange program with VINZ

Appeal on deregistration of FijiFirst is through EC

Eastern, Southern and western zones venue confirmed

School principals initiate protocols after rugby match incident

Drug raid in Raiwaqa leads to arrest

No hope of survivors in Nepal bus accident, 55 still missing

Government to expand PSB grant to multiple media outlets

Argentina wins 16th Copa America in 1-0 extra-time

Enhancing agriculture capacity through agri-trade

Namaqumaqua Village grapple with sea level rise

Fiji falls to New Zealand

Axelsen aims for balance before title defense

NUW and Guard Force Fiji reach agreement after year long negotiations

Humanitarian crises possess threats to human rights

Politics shouldn't be a battlefield, says Biden

FCCC applauds changes to e-ticketing system

FLP pays tribute to late Professor Baba

May happy with players performance

Youth admission prevalent at St Giles Hospital

New Zealand set to face Fiji

Open discussions on drug awareness vital

Hamas says it has not left ceasefire talks after Israeli attacks

Discipline will be key for Nasinu Secondary U16

Efficiency key in WAF corporatization

Oceania Hospitals and FCCC sign MOU

Samson, Kumar help India to 42-run win over Zimbabwe

Local partnerships to strengthen disaster resilience

CAFF offers short courses to address community needs

Copa final delayed after ticketless fans rush stadium gates

Stray kids prepare for comeback with London show

Minister condemns unruly behaviour of students

Kenyan police relocated following body parts discovery

Man charged for obtaining money by deception

Shannen Doherty rebels against cancer in final role

Ministry struggles with skilled labour deficit

MSAF appoints new board members

Spain strike late to beat England 2-1 and win Euro 2024

King Charles set for October visit to Australia and Samoa, palace says

Harry styles joins Stevie Nicks for tribute duet

Trump attends Republican convention after assassination attempt

PM confident in achieving constitutional amendments

Fiji falls to Georgia in ninth place playoff

Education leader and former Deputy PM Tupeni Baba passes away

Early release options for inmates explained

We are ready: Tirau

Surge in child cancer cases

Trump Florida case dismissed, VP pick imminent