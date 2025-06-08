Unnecessary for any of us to make comments: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad. [File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has opted to steer clear from giving any comments regarding the report of the Commission of Inquiry.

The Deputy Prime Minister was one of those members of Parliament who were interviewed during the inquiry into the appointment of Barbara Malimali.

He has also had a meeting with the Prime Minister, alongside Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Asked if he is worried about what the report contains, Prasad said, Who said he is worried?”

He says those speculating rumours are trying to undermine leadership.

“There is no point going by what the fakers and the haters and peddlers of fake news tell you, and you know who these fakers are who spread this information who are trying to create instability in the minds of investors and people, and they are the known quants.”

Prasad indicated that it is enough to get statements from the Prime Minister relating to this issue.

He says the media should go by what the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, the police is now reviewing some files that have since been forwarded to them after the report was received by the Prime Minister and the President.

