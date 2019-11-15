Unlawful land dealings slows development process: Lands Minister

Numerous cases of illegal dealings of state and native land around the country continues to surface.

Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar says they are taking people to task and there are processes in place to ensure legal action is taken against perpetrators.

Sudhakar says such illegal dealings affects the work of the Ministry in trying to regularize state land.

He says the Ministry is coming down hard on this, as such action hinders development of state and native land.

“There’s a lot of dealings around the country of state land, I think it’s also true for native land as well but mostly state land where people involved themselves in illegal dealings, what they do without taking any consent, without taking any approval, they go and sell land and subdivide land illegally and build upon it and once we go to regularize it, once we want to know a few leases obviously we will have to go back to Ministry of local government, to respective town and city councils, to get approvals on a scheme plan”

Sudhakar says development work in some new subdivisions around the country is slow because houses and land lots are being sold illegally.

The Lands Ministry has put strict processes in place to ensure such illegal dealings do not happen again.