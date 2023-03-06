University campuses closed due to adverse weather conditions

[File Photo]
All Fiji National University campuses and the University of the South Pacific’s Lautoka, Labasa, Nadi, and Savusavu centers will be closed today until further notice due to the adverse weather conditions.
The directive was made after consultation with the National Disaster Management Office and the Ministry of Education.
Students and parents are reminded to monitor the situation closely and adhere to all advisories given by the relevant authorities.
