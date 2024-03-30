Unity, hope, and solidarity for brighter future: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlights the significance of Easter in fostering unity and hope.

In his Easter message to the nation, he emphasizes Easter’s message of going beyond disagreements and recognizing our shared humanity.

The Prime Minister says Easter is the time for new beginnings and urges fostering understanding and empathy to build a future based on harmony and cooperation.

Rabuka calls for patience, forgiveness, and respect to create a world where peace prevails and where everyone lives with honour and kindness towards each other.

He encourages thankfulness and open-mindedness toward the important message of Easter, which inspires striving for a brighter future where compassion and love triumph and justice and democracy flourish.

Moreover, Rabuka notes the reminder this year of not only Jesus Christ’s resurrection but also the triumph of good over evil, symbolized by the Hindu festival of Holi coinciding with the beginning of Holy Week.

In light of recent challenges, including devastating floods impacting communities, Rabuka emphasizes the renewed significance of Easter’s message, prompting solidarity, assistance to those in need.