Unity and inclusivity take centre stage at Nasinu Festival

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, officially opened the Vodafone Nasinu Festival yesterday, emphasizing the importance of unity and community spirit under this year’s theme, “Unity in Inclusivity.”

He says that festivals like this play a crucial role in strengthening the local economy, promoting tourism, and fostering civic pride.

Nalumisa highlighted that such events not only allow people to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere but also provide a platform to connect communities and enhance unity.

“Let us also make time to connect with one another, to build friendships, support our local talents and inspire our young people to take pride in their community.”

Nalumisa is encouraging everyone to come together and take part in the festivities.

This year’s Vodafone Nasinu Festival will see seven contestants vying for the crown.

They will be advocating on various issues affecting communities and young people in today’s world.

The festival will conclude next Saturday.

