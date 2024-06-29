Unions proceed with petition

The Fiji Public Service Association and the Fiji Council of Social Services are proceeding with their petition for a further increase in the national minimum wage and civil service worker salaries.

While the government announced increases in the national wage rate and civil servants’ pay yesterday, FPSA and FCOSS welcomed the move.

However, they argue it is insufficient, citing the current economic challenges and hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

Addressing the second national rally for workers and communities in Suva today, FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga emphasized that the government’s need to prioritize the people’s needs over its own.

Catanasiga is urging the government to implement performance assessments before granting any salary increases to parliamentarians as she believes that public funds should be used responsibly.

“Because for us, normal ordinary citizens, we have to be subjected to a performance assessment. A performance assessment and usually done by independent people. We don’t tell ourselves, I think I’ve done well, I will pay myself this. That goes against the principles of good governance. We have articulated that in the petition and we’re still going on about it now.”

FPSA General Secretary Judith Kotobalavu states that while the government’s move to increase the national minimum wage to $4.50 per hour, followed by a further increase to $5 per hour, is a step in the right direction, it is still insufficient to meet the cost of living.

“50 cents implemented in August and April next year, another 50 cents, which means there’s an increase by $1 in total. What can you buy with $1? Okay. So those are the petitions that we put through and we will continue to push or to fight for what we believe in. What’s our worth as a worker, irrespective whether you’re a government worker, you’re a wage earner, or you work in the informal sector.”

The rally served as a platform for various organizations and individuals to voice their concerns and call for actionable changes from the government.

So far 4,000 signatures have been collected for the petition and they are adamant they will collect 6,000 more.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad assures that the government will always be ready to consult on issues such as the minimum wage rate.

He says a thorough consultation was carried out for the new rate before it was decided.