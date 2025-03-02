Uniforms for FCS medical staff

[File Photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service recently introduced a policy requiring medical unit staff to wear uniforms.

According to a statement posted on the FCS Official Facebook Page, this move aims to address concerns about respect and recognition within correctional facilities.

The move, which assigns rank titles to medical personnel based on salary levels has sparked debates on its true intent and the potential impact on staff roles.

Article continues after advertisement

FCS stated that medical personnel previously working in civilian attire were said to be lacking the respect expected for their positions.

In response, the FCS has issued uniforms and assigned ranks; Medical Officers are now designated as Assistant Commissioners, Nurse Practitioners (NPs) as Superintendents, and Registered Nurses as Principal Corrections Officers.

These rank titles are intended to signify professional status within the correctional system but do not come with promotions or salary adjustments.

The vacancy of one of the three NP positions has also raised concerns.

While two of the positions are filled with staff based in Naboro and Suva, the third remains open and has been re-advertised.

Ten registered nurses serve across various facilities, ensuring coverage throughout the system.

The FCS reiterated that the policy’s primary goal is to enhance the professional standing of medical staff, not to alter their job roles or financial compensation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.