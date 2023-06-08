UniFiji signs MOU with UNDP and AIS Forum

[Source: Supplied]

The University of Fiji has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Development Programme and the Archipelagic and Island States Forum for research to be conducted by the University in two Pacific Island states, Fiji and Vanuatu.

The research will explore ways in which local and traditional knowledge can be used to mitigate the effects of climate change in coastal villages.

The MOU was signed as part of a senior official’s meeting at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Fiji, Professor Shaista Shameem, says that the MOU is a significant achievement for the University as it provides funding for research into traditional and local knowledge for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Shameem says the research is part of the University’s campaign for a circular economy policy to be adapted to local conditions and challenges.