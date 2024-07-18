UNICEF Executive director visits Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United Nations Children’s Fund Executive Director, Catherine Russell, is on her first official visit to Fiji from today.

The visit is of great significance since it will be the first in a decade for UNICEF’s Executive Director to come to the Pacific Islands, including Australia and New Zealand.

The Executive Director’s visit reaffirms UNICEF’s unwavering commitment to Governments in the Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand, in support of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The visit is an opportunity to further strengthen existing partnerships of cooperation between UNICEF and the Pacific Islands, Australia, and New Zealand.

While in Fiji, Russell will meet Acting Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, and Cooperatives Manoa Kamikamica.

A major highlight of this visit will include discussions with the youths in Fiji.

The deliberations will create initiatives for stronger collaboration between UNICEF and the Government of Fiji on the joint efforts to empower children in Fiji and Pacific.

The UNICEF Pacific Office in Fiji works closely with the Government through provision of technical assistance and dedicated programmes at both national and community levels.