UNICEF congratulates the government

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The collaboration between the United Nations Children’s Fund and the government highlights the ongoing overall commitment to ensure all children are able to live in a safe and protected Pacific.

This has been highlighted by UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch during his meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Discussions focused on delivering the highest priority, excellent care and well-being of all children in Fiji and their access to education, and health, as well as a safe and protected environment.

UNICEF congratulated the Government on its commitment to ensuring that all Fijian children go back to school.

Veitch has commended the government’s $200 Back-to-School assistance.



He adds that they will continue to work together to strengthen the partnership with the government to ensure they are able to provide the best future for the leaders of tomorrow—the children.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji looks forward to UNICEF’s partnership in achieving shared priorities to create an inclusive and sustainable future for the present and future generations.

He thanked Veitch for the opportunity to discuss the key areas of cooperation between UNICEF and the Fiji government.