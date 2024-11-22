Uni Fiji stresses responsible business practices

[Source: Uni Fiji/ Facebook]

The University of Fiji emphasizes its commitment to producing graduates who not only excel in their fields but also understand the broader impact of business practices on society and the environment.

While speaking at the School of Business and Economics Awards Night, Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem highlighted that, while we are facing severe environmental and climate challenges, the business community must embrace a new mindset.

She added that this includes prioritizing sustainability, ethical practices, and social responsibility.

Shameem emphasizes that graduates must lead by example and ensure business practices contribute positively to the environment, rather than harm it.

The Vice Chancellor also stresses the need for corporations to reassess their operations in light of the growing ecological and climate crises.

She adds that corporations must reconsider their carbon footprint and re-examine their business practices to eliminate harm to people and the environment.