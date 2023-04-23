Underpaid road workers: FTUC

Road workers.

Members of the Fiji Trades Union Congress have raised with Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad and Viliame Gavoka the issue of underpaid road workers.

Concerns were raised with the Ministers during the FTUC meeting in Suva yesterday.

They claim that some road workers are still being paid below the minimum wage rate.

The FTUC claims that workers were used as scapegoats by some government contract companies.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says this matter is with the Infrastructure Minister, and the government will review the policies used when hiring contractors.

He says employers should be paying workers the right salary, which should not be any less than the minimum wage rate.

“I think we should put a projection there that any bid, it must be the company that owns the business must ensure that the bid is based on the minimum wage rate. I think that is the only ways we are going to go around it.”

Gavoka says the government is committed to ensuring that vulnerable workers are assisted through policy changes.