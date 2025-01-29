UNAIDS promotes PrEP in Fiji

[Source: University of Oxford]

UNAIDS is in talks with its stakeholders to introduce Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PREP in Fiji, in an effort to tackle the HIV outbreak.

PrEP is a medication taken by people who are HIV-negative to reduce their risk of getting HIV from sex or injection drug use.

When taken as prescribed, PrEP is highly effective at preventing HIV.

UNAIDS consultant Dr. Iryna Zablotska-Manos cited Australian research showing a 25 percent decline in HIV infections, highlighting its effectiveness in prevention.

She says the consultation aims to gather insights from various representatives on the medication before submitting feedback to the ministry for consideration in its implementation.

“It was originally chosen—there are several medications available now, but the very first one was chosen because HIV-positive people were taking it for treatment, and it was highly effective in controlling HIV infection with almost no side effects. It’s a very good medication for people who are healthy, who do not have HIV, and are generally in good health.”

She adds that the medication prevents 99 percent of HIV infections, offering almost complete protection and is more effective than contraceptives.

Feasibility studies are also being done to ensure the medication is accepted across all communities.

UNAIDS aims to introduce the medication by year-end.

Fiji has seen an alarming hike in HIV cases, with 1,093 reported from January to September 2024, three times as many as there were in 2023.