UN calls for improved working conditions

The Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund has urged for better working conditions for women, who make up 70 percent of the global healthcare workforce.

Doctor Natalia Kanem emphasized the importance of comfortable working environments for health workers and called for increased training to transform the way health services are delivered in Fiji.

“The training aspect is very important also because women of this country are really smart, they’re equipped to do more, but you have to feel confident and you have to be certified in order to work in certain ways. So for example, with the midwives of Fiji, we’re looking at the certification process, how many hours of training, what kinds of not only national but regional and world certification.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says that the government is pushing for quick fixes to improve health infrastructure, with the development of new and upgraded facilities set to be considered in the next budget.