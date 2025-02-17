UK enhances support for Pacific climate action

[ FilePhoto ]

Major climate funds like the Green Climate Fund, co-chaired by the UK, are modernizing the funding process to help Pacific nations access support faster.

British High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Brian Jones says this will make it easier for Pacific countries including Fiji to access financial support more quickly.

Dr. Jones says that, given the limited resources in many Pacific nations, securing this funding is crucial for empowering local communities and protecting the region’s future.

He adds that they are supporting the Fijian government through the Fiji Rural Electrification Fund, which provides solar power to off-grid villages and communities.

“It looks at how that can be maintained and repaired when it goes wrong, how they can have battery backups and different solutions. So, that work has already started in Kioa Island, home to the Tuvaluan community near Vanua Levu, and it’s set to expand to a series of villages across Fiji later this year. It’s really nice to see the tangible effects of that work.”

Dr. Jones affirmed their commitment, stating that funding mechanisms are key to overcoming climate change challenges and making real progress in the fight against it.

