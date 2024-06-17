UK backs community-level mental health initiatives

British High Commissioner to Fiji Dr. Brian Jones highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues at the community level.

He emphasizes that tackling this issue is crucial in combating drug abuse, as often, drug use is a symptom rather than a cause of deeper psychological trauma.

Dr. Jones states they are focusing on collaborative efforts to address these challenges.

“So we’ll be working with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to look at those really deep-seated issues of mental well-being in communities across Fiji.”

Dr. Jones adds such initiative aims to provide a holistic approach to mental health issues which often lead individuals to substance abuse as a coping mechanism.

By focusing on mental well-being, the program seeks to offer sustainable solutions that address the root causes of drug abuse.